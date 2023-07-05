Private Ocean LLC Sells 88 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $1,735,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.77.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

