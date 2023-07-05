PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.57. Approximately 13,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 377,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.