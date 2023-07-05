Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 55,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 78,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

