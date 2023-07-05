Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Azenta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Azenta by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

