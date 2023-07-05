Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

