ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

