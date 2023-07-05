ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.