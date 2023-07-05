Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $73.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of research firms have commented on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

