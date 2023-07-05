Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

