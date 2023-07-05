PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Down 2.4%

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $137.68 and last traded at $138.91. 225,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 736,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $2,503,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,035,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,604,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $2,503,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,035,832 shares in the company, valued at $880,604,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,512 shares of company stock valued at $51,596,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.