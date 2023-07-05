Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 654,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,911.0 days.

Puma Trading Up 4.0 %

PMMAF opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

