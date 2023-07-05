Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issued By Zacks Research

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.10.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $262.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.76. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

