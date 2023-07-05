Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a report released on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $132.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average is $130.04.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $95,107,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $91,395,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 451.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 776,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 635,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.