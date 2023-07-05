Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

