Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workday in a report issued on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Workday Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

WDAY stock opened at $224.59 on Monday. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $230.62. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of -218.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,221 shares of company stock worth $33,249,667 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.