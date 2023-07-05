Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Paychex, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.90. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

