Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Boosted by Zacks Research

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “top pick” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

