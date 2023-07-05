Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $446.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.62 and a 200 day moving average of $409.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

