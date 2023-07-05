Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

