RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RDCM opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. As a group, analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in RADCOM by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

