Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

