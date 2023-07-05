Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.