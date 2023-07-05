Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

NYSE:O opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

