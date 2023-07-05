Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

