Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.50 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

