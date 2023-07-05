Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.50 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
