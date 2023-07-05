Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,700

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on RELX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $33.07 on Monday. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
