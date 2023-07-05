Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,700

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RELX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $33.07 on Monday. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Relx Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.