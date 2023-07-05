Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on QSR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

QSR stock opened at $77.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $77.84.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

