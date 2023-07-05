Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research firms have also commented on QSR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %
QSR stock opened at $77.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $77.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $34,000.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
