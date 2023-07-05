Reviewing American International (AMIH) & Its Competitors

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Free Report) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare American International to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -19.37% -36.05% -2.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 208 948 1630 67 2.55

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 89.15%. Given American International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $585.11 million $14.98 million 320.92

American International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American International peers beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

