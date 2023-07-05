Reviewing FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE)

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) and Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of FLEX LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FLEX LNG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FLEX LNG and Mirage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEX LNG 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

FLEX LNG currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given FLEX LNG’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FLEX LNG is more favorable than Mirage Energy.

This table compares FLEX LNG and Mirage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEX LNG 40.68% 18.39% 6.09% Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FLEX LNG and Mirage Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEX LNG $365.82 million 4.46 $188.04 million $2.78 11.03 Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.31

FLEX LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEX LNG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FLEX LNG beats Mirage Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services. Flex LNG Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

