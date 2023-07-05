Reviewing Krispy Kreme (DNUT) and Its Peers

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) is one of 9 public companies in the “Food stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Krispy Kreme to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Food stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Food stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Krispy Kreme and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 1 4 2 0 2.14 Krispy Kreme Competitors 108 404 205 1 2.14

Dividends

Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus price target of $16.10, suggesting a potential upside of 8.71%. As a group, “Food stores” companies have a potential upside of 1,481.60%. Given Krispy Kreme’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Krispy Kreme pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Krispy Kreme pays out -116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Food stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out -116.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme -1.26% 1.72% 0.71% Krispy Kreme Competitors -4.34% -3.05% -2.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krispy Kreme and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.53 billion -$15.62 million -123.42 Krispy Kreme Competitors $14.44 billion $26.04 million -33.35

Krispy Kreme’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Krispy Kreme. Krispy Kreme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Krispy Kreme has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krispy Kreme’s peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

