Reviewing Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) & Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobilicom and Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boeing 0 6 10 0 2.63

Valuation & Earnings

Boeing has a consensus price target of $221.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Boeing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than Mobilicom.

This table compares Mobilicom and Boeing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom $1.58 million 4.70 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Boeing $66.61 billion 1.90 -$4.94 billion ($6.92) -30.48

Mobilicom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A Boeing -5.86% N/A -4.18%

Summary

Mobilicom beats Boeing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

(Free Report)

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

