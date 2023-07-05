Reviewing Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) & MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Free Report) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and MicroAlgo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $25.37 million 0.16 -$16.48 million ($1.28) -0.18 MicroAlgo $87.13 million 1.17 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

MicroAlgo has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -71.60% -205.76% -92.47% MicroAlgo N/A -28.44% -14.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Recruiter.com Group and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MicroAlgo beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

