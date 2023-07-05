Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after buying an additional 787,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

