Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in RB Global were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in RB Global by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RB Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

