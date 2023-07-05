Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $366,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

