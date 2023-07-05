Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 65 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $222.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

