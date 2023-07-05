Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Lifted to Neutral at DA Davidson

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIVN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

RIVN stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

