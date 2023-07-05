Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $867,568.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 728,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,565.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $867,568.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 728,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,565.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,778. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $2,477,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 129,560 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 102,189 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $6,222,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,066,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.