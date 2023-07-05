Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Free Report ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

