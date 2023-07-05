Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Position Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 43,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Rogers Stock Performance

ROG opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.81. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $271.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.