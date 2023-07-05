Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.17 and last traded at $67.14. 934,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,792,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

