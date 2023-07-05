Royal Bank of Canada Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $277.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

PANW opened at $254.64 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $256.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,558 shares of company stock worth $42,642,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

