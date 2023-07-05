Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,742 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

TAK opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

