Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,370 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after buying an additional 2,565,168 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,309,000 after buying an additional 938,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

