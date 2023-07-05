Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,476,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
