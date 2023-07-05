Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $442,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $20.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

