Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.20. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.