Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

NYSE BFS opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $888.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.90%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.29 per share, for a total transaction of $171,277.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $316,437 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties which includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

