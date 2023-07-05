Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

