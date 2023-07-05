Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of PG opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34. The firm has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

