SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
