SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SeaChange International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Stories

