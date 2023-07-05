Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Lowered by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $83.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.